Petition Launched to Ban Real Guns on Sets

A change.org petition has been launched to ban real guns on movie and TV sets.



That comes after numerous reports that actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza Oct. 21 while using a prop gun [a real gun that is to be loaded with blanks] on the set of the movie, Rust, which was filming in New Mexico.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," Baldwin tweeted Friday.



Actress Elizabeth Turloch tweeted about the incident: "A lot of sadness on the @cwsupermanlois set tonight. Film & television crews work so hard and their safety needs to be ensured. My heart breaks for Halyna Hutchins, her family, the Rust crew, and everyone affected by this horrific (and likely preventable) tragedy."



At press time, the petition had over 1,000 signatures and growing, up from only 100 earlier in the morning, with the advisory that after 1,5000 signatures it was more likely to be featured in change.org's "recommendations."



The petition was launched by Bandar Albuliwi, who said he is a friend of Hutchins and, like her, graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory.