PEN America Launches Election Disinformation Quiz

As part of its #WhatToExpect2020 project to fight election disinformation, PEN America has launched an interactive quiz to test Web surfers' knowledge of how to "spot, fact check, and stop" false information.

The quiz includes personalities--Ian Cumming, John Lithgow, and others--featured in its YouTube video on disinformation.

The PEN America Project includes "disinformation defense" workshops, regional town halls, and a webinar on "election calls, projections, and how news organizations plan to navigate the challenges of election night 2020."

PEN (which stands for Poets, Playwrights, Editors, Essayists, Novelists) America defends free expression worldwide.