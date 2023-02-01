Peacock Pitches 2023 'MLB Sunday Leadoff' Schedule

Peacock will step to the plate in 2023 with the second season of its Sunday morning MLB Sunday Leadoff baseball package beginning April 23.

The 19-game package launches with the National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Colorado Rockies, said the streaming service. NBC Sports will offer pre- and post-game shows for each live Peacock game.

The MLB Sunday Leadoff package will feature six games starting at 11:30 am, 10 games at 12:05 pm and three games at 1:05, and will feature exclusive live MLB action until 1:35 pm each Sunday, according to the streaming service.

Peacock in 2022 launched its inaugural 18-game baseball schedule, joining Apple TV Plus as streaming services offering a live package of Major League Baseball games.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Major League Baseball and build upon last season’s MLB Sunday Leadoff success,” NBC Sports President of Programming Rick Cordella said in a statement. “The exclusive presentation of MLB games in a unique Sunday morning time slot, which caters to baseball fans and families alike, continue to make Peacock the go-to streaming destination for sports fans.”

Peacock’s 2023 MLB Sunday Leadoff lineup of games is as follows:

April 23 – Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

April 30 – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

May 7 – Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves

May 14 – Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians

May 21 –New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

May 28 - Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays

June 4 – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

June 11 – Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers

June 18 – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs

July 2 – Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles

July 9 – Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals

July 16 – San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

July 23 – San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers

July 30 – Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays

August 6 – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

August 13 – Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

August 20 - Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

August 27 – Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets

September 3 – Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers