Peacock Pitches 2023 'MLB Sunday Leadoff' Schedule
World Series Champion Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees slated to appear as part of 19-game slate debuting April 23
Peacock will step to the plate in 2023 with the second season of its Sunday morning MLB Sunday Leadoff baseball package beginning April 23.
The 19-game package launches with the National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Colorado Rockies, said the streaming service. NBC Sports will offer pre- and post-game shows for each live Peacock game.
The MLB Sunday Leadoff package will feature six games starting at 11:30 am, 10 games at 12:05 pm and three games at 1:05, and will feature exclusive live MLB action until 1:35 pm each Sunday, according to the streaming service.
Peacock in 2022 launched its inaugural 18-game baseball schedule, joining Apple TV Plus as streaming services offering a live package of Major League Baseball games.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Major League Baseball and build upon last season’s MLB Sunday Leadoff success,” NBC Sports President of Programming Rick Cordella said in a statement. “The exclusive presentation of MLB games in a unique Sunday morning time slot, which caters to baseball fans and families alike, continue to make Peacock the go-to streaming destination for sports fans.”
Peacock’s 2023 MLB Sunday Leadoff lineup of games is as follows:
April 23 – Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
April 30 – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
May 7 – Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
May 14 – Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
May 21 –New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
May 28 - Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
June 4 – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
June 11 – Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers
June 18 – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
July 2 – Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles
July 9 – Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
July 16 – San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
July 23 – San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers
July 30 – Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
August 6 – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 13 – Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
August 20 - Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
August 27 – Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
September 3 – Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.