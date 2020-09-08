PBS Makes Local Stations Free to Stream

PBS has announced that viewers are now able to live-stream their local PBS stations for free over internet connected devices. As of now, 85 stations can be live streamed, with more expected to become available in the future.

Streaming will be available on major web browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge) as well as through the PBS Video Channel on Roku devices. Viewers can not live stream PBS channels on Apple TV or Fire TV at this time, but PBS says it is exploring those options.

To live stream a local station, users go to pbs.org/livestream. It will detect to see if your local station is available, and if so will display a live stream.

PBS had previously expanded its access to YouTube TV, but this now gives it a more direct line to viewers and at no additional cost.

This story was originally published by Next TV sibling publication TV Technology.