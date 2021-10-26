Pay TV Still in 71% of U.S. TV Homes
But percentage of households with cable, satellite or telco video service has dropped 11 points in five years, Leichtman Research Group reports
The percentage of U.S. TV homes subscribing to a pay TV service has dropped to 71%, down from 82% in 2016 and 87% in 2011, according to a new report from Leichtman Research Group (LRG).
Not surprisingly, LRG's Pay TV in the U.S. 2021 report finds that pay TV consumption is somewhat generational--of the 2,000 U.S. consumers polled, 77% still subscribe to a linear video service, while only 64% of those ages 18-44 do.
Also notable:
> 41% of respondents who have moved in the last year don't have pay TV, a higher percentage than in previous years, according to LRG.
> 66% of non-pay TV subscribers have cut the cord at some point, while 34% have never had service at all.
> 54% of those who have never had service are age 18-34.
> 37% of all TV sets use a traditional pay T set-top vs. 58% in 2016.
> 40% of adults age 18-34 think it's OK to use a friend's account and authentication to watch a live TV service.
“The penetration of pay-TV remains lowest among younger adults and the categories that they tend to populate, including movers and renters,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc.
