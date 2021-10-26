Pay TV Still in 71% of U.S. TV Homes

The percentage of U.S. TV homes subscribing to a pay TV service has dropped to 71%, down from 82% in 2016 and 87% in 2011, according to a new report from Leichtman Research Group (LRG).

Not surprisingly, LRG's Pay TV in the U.S. 2021 report finds that pay TV consumption is somewhat generational--of the 2,000 U.S. consumers polled, 77% still subscribe to a linear video service, while only 64% of those ages 18-44 do.

Also notable:

> 41% of respondents who have moved in the last year don't have pay TV, a higher percentage than in previous years, according to LRG.

> 66% of non-pay TV subscribers have cut the cord at some point, while 34% have never had service at all.

> 54% of those who have never had service are age 18-34.

> 37% of all TV sets use a traditional pay T set-top vs. 58% in 2016.

> 40% of adults age 18-34 think it's OK to use a friend's account and authentication to watch a live TV service.

“The penetration of pay-TV remains lowest among younger adults and the categories that they tend to populate, including movers and renters,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc.