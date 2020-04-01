Pat McEnroe Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former tennis player and ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe said he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus but said he has already been self-quarantined in his basement for the past 11 days and he is feeling fine.

McEnroe tweeted the news Tuesday (March 31), having gotten a drive-through test.

[embed]https://twitter.com/PatrickMcEnroe/status/1245019581137276930[/embed]

He said he began the quarantine after feeling some "minor symptoms."

McEnroe said he was an example of someone who had been able to fight through it and now was doing "absolutely fine."

CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, who also announced he had tested positive Tuesday and was also self-quarantining in the basement, tweeted a response: "Perfectly said. My basement-brother. Hope to follow your lead and soon. #StayAtHome."