'Page Six TV' Has Best First Day Since 'TMZ' in 2007

Six new shows premiered in syndication on Monday, although only two of them — Page Six TV and Daily Mail TV — are nationally cleared. The rest of them either are only airing in select markets or don’t plan to receive national Nielsen ratings.



Premiere-day ratings are metered-market only, with six markets in Florida not reporting due to the ongoing effects of Hurricane Irma.



Twentieth Television’s Page Six TV, produced by Endemol Shine North America and based on the New York Post’s famous gossip section, opened in 48 metered markets on Monday with a 0.8 rating/2 share primary-run household average. That’s the highest opening day rating of any access magazine launch since Warner Bros.’ TMZ in 2007.



That said, not very many magazines have debuted in recent years. Trifecta’s OK! TV, now Celebrity Page, premiered in 2013 and averages a 0.3 household rating, while Twentieth’s Dish Nation, featuring radio deejay teams from around the country, started in 2012 and is currently averaging a 0.7 in households.



This year, however, there are three with Tegna’s Daily Blast Live joining Page Six TV and Daily Mail TV.



In daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Page Six TV averaged a 0.5/4. The show was number-one in its time slot in four of 22 local people-meter markets.



Page Six TV’s strongest market was Baltimore, Md., where it did a 3.5/12 at 12:30 p.m. on Hearst-owned CBS affiliate WBAL, up 59% from its year-ago time period average.



Daily Mail TV, based on the British publication and popular website, opened with 46 metered markets reporting and scored a 0.7/2 primary-run weighted metered market average and a 0.3/2 among women 25-54. The show did best in St. Louis, Mo., where it clocked a 2.3/7 on Tribune-owned KTVI at noon and was up 35% over last year.



Daily Blast Live premiered in 19 metered markets, with overall clearances in 36 Tegna-owned markets, averaging a 0.8/3 with a 0.3/2 in the key demo.



The show’s best performance came in Buffalo where it turned in a 4.3/7 on WGRZ at 7:30 p.m., up 39% from last year at this time. Daily Blast Live had been scheduled to premiere on Sept. 11, but it was delayed a week in order to allow Tegna’s Houston station, KHOU, use of the show’s control room as a result of flooding from Hurricane Harvey.



MGM’s Couple’s Court With the Cutlers, airing in 45 metered markets, opened at a 0.6/2 in households for all telecasts. The show did best in Washington, D.C., at noon on WDCW where it earned a 1.5/6, up 7% from year ago.



Several shows also debuted that are not cleared nationally, including Daily Blast Live.



Scripps’ new talk show, Pickler & Ben, starring Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, bowed in 17 metered markets at a 1.4/4 with a 0.5/4 in the key demo. The show did best in its home market of Nashville on WTVF at 9 a.m. where it did a 6.8/20, up 58% from what CTD’s Rachael Ray did in the time period last year. Picker and Ben also is airing on Viacom's CMT.



Tegna’s Sister Circle, debuting in eight metered markets, came in at a 0.6/2 in households and a 0.4/2 in the demo. That show did best in Norfolk, Va., on WVEC at 1 a.m. where it averaged a 1.7/5, up 70% from its year-ago time period average.

