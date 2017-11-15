'Page Six TV' to be Streamed on Hulu
Twentieth Television’s new entertainment magazine, Page Six TV, will be streamed daily on Hulu starting Thursday, Nov. 16, the show’s producer, Endemol Shine North America, said on Wednesday.
“We’re thrilled to be joining Hulu’s lineup, giving Page Six TV viewers an opportunity to catch up on episodes they may have missed the day before on local broadcast stations,” said Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego in a statement.
Page Six TV premiered on September 18, and averaged a 0.8 in households and a 0.5 among daytime’s key women 25-54 demographic in the week ended Nov. 5. The daily strip is cleared in more than 98% of the country, including on Fox-owned stations in 16 markets.
Page Six TV is based on the New York Post’s gossip page, "Page Six," and features host John Fugelsang as well as commentators Bravo’s Bevy Smith, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and "Page Six"’s Carlos Greer. "Page Six" Editor Emily Smith and Deputy Editor Ian Mohr also appear on the show.
Kay O’Connell and Michael Bachmann are executive producers, along with New York Post Publisher and CEO Jesse Angelo and Endemol Shine North America’s Michael Weinberg and Rob Smith. Kathleen Rajsp serves as co-executive producer.
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for more than 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts & Sciences (G.E.M.A.). She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997 - September 2002.