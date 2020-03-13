OTT Biz Analyst Sappington Shifts to Interpret

Veteran video industry research analyst Brett Sappington has joined Interpret, a Culver City, California-based consumer insights consultancy.

The Dallas-based Sappington served as the top video entertainment analyst for Parks Associates from April 2016 to December of last year, before transitioning to a brief role as head of marketing for Austin-based film production company Advanced Oil Mechanxi LP

In the role of vice president for Interpret, Sappington will be charged with growing the firm’s international research business, leading new efforts in global video entertainment research, while working with content producers, broadcasters, video service providers and technology leaders. Sappington, a fairly ubiquitous presence on the streaming video panel circuit in recent years, will also serve as Interpret’s spokesman for video entertainment data and trends.

“Brett is a thought leader in OTT, pay TV and digital media and a well-known voice of the industry,” added Michael Cai, president of Interpret, in a statement “He brings years of industry analysis, market research and consulting experience to Interpret. His deep knowledge of the industry and consumers will help Interpret’s business reach a new level.”

Added Sappington: “This is a critical time in the evolution of the video services industry. WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, NBCUniversal, Disney and other major entertainment companies have seen shifts in viewing habits and made big bets on the OTT video space. The next two years will reveal the winners, losers, and new market dynamics. I am excited to help Interpret’s global client base successfully navigate this complex, changing marketplace.”