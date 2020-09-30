O'Rielly: Not Seeking Help in Staying on FCC

FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly said he will be leaving when his term ends [either with the appointment of a successor or by January, whichever comes first] and signaled his supporters don't need to advocate for keeping him on the commission.

The President rescinded O'Rielly's nomination after the commissioner criticized an effort to regulate social media that the President supports.

Related: Trump Rescinds O'Rielly Nomination

At the FCC's public meeting Wednesday (Sept. 30), O'Rielly used his opening statement to say he had enjoyed his time on the commission but that the fact was that his service was coming to an end regardless of the outcome of the election and that while there had been speculation on whether he would return to the commission under "certain circumstance," he said: "I do not seek for anyone to pursue my continued service at the commission beyond my current term."

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said O'Rielly has served with great honor and distinction and had led on issues like KidVid and freeing up spectrum. Commissioner Brendan Carr echoed the chairman's sentiments. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said it had been an honor to be O'Rielly's colleague and friend. Commissioner Geoffrey Starks thanked O'Rielly for his service and leadership.