Open Technology Institute's Sarah Morris Joins NTIA

The Biden Administration has tapped a veteran public interest advocate, Sarah Morris, to be senior advisor at the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the President's top communications policy arm.

Beginning next week, Morris, who has been director of New America's Open Technology Institute, will advise NTIA head, Assistant Commerce Secretary Alan Davidson, himself a former OTI director.

OTI said that its chief of staff, Chhaya Kapadia (CQ) will be interim director.

Morris' over 10 years of experience working for greater broadband access and adoption, including heading up OTI's Cost of Connectivity studies, will come in handy as NTIA oversees some $42.5 billion in broadband subsidies in the Administration's infrastructure package.

Before joining New America, Morris was with public interest law firm Media Access Project. ■