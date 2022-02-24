Open Technology Institute's Sarah Morris Joins NTIA

By published

Will advise agency chief Alan Davidson

Sarah Morris
(Image credit: NTIA)

The Biden Administration has tapped a veteran public interest advocate, Sarah Morris, to be senior advisor at the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the President's top communications policy arm.

Beginning next week, Morris, who has been director of New America's Open Technology Institute, will advise NTIA head, Assistant Commerce Secretary Alan Davidson, himself a former OTI director.

OTI said that its chief of staff, Chhaya Kapadia (CQ) will be interim director.

Morris' over 10 years of experience working for greater broadband access and adoption, including heading up OTI's Cost of Connectivity studies, will come in handy as NTIA oversees some $42.5 billion in broadband subsidies in the Administration's infrastructure package.

Also: NTIA: Closing Digital Divide Is Job One

Before joining New America, Morris was with public interest law firm Media Access Project. ■

John Eggerton
John Eggerton

Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.