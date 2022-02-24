Open Technology Institute's Sarah Morris Joins NTIA
By John Eggerton published
Will advise agency chief Alan Davidson
The Biden Administration has tapped a veteran public interest advocate, Sarah Morris, to be senior advisor at the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the President's top communications policy arm.
Beginning next week, Morris, who has been director of New America's Open Technology Institute, will advise NTIA head, Assistant Commerce Secretary Alan Davidson, himself a former OTI director.
OTI said that its chief of staff, Chhaya Kapadia (CQ) will be interim director.
Morris' over 10 years of experience working for greater broadband access and adoption, including heading up OTI's Cost of Connectivity studies, will come in handy as NTIA oversees some $42.5 billion in broadband subsidies in the Administration's infrastructure package.
Also: NTIA: Closing Digital Divide Is Job One
Before joining New America, Morris was with public interest law firm Media Access Project. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.