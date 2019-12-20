OMB Approves Reporting Changes in FCC KidVid Rule Revamp

The Office of Management and Budget has approved the new information collection requirements in the FCC's deregulation of KidVid rules.

That approval was published in the Federal Register Dec. 20, which means that portion of the July 12 decision can take effect in 30 days. The other parts of the rule changes went into effect Sept. 16.

OMB has to sign off on any regulation that includes new info collection, per the Paperwork Reduction Act.

The new information collection part of the rule is the Children's Television Programming Report, which must be filed annually by the 30th day of the succeeding calendar year. Since the rule won't be in effect until Jan. 21, the FCC is extending that deadline to March 30.

The FCC will hold a webinar Jan. 23 on changes to the report. The FCC also said that the the final quarterly certification of compliance with commercial limits in kids shows, reporting requirments that apply to cable and satellite operators as well as broadcasters, will be due Jan. 10, 2020.