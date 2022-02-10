‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Gets May Premiere Date

Disney Plus has set a May 25 date for the debut of the Star Wars spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi, the streaming service said.

The Lucasfilm-produced series stars Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master. According to Disney Plus, the series starts 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Also starring in the series is Hayden Christensen, who returns in the role of Darth Vader, as well as Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.