NTIA Investigating State of Mobile App Competition

The Biden administration is seeking input on the competitiveness, or lack of it, in the mobile app marketplace.



Certainly, the public notice announcing a request for comment by the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the White House’s chief communications policy adviser, suggests there is an issue that needs addressing.



"Restoring competition in the American technology sector is a critical priority of the President’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy," the notice starts off.



NTIA said the info gathered will help shape the administration's policy agenda, including for a report to be submitted to the head of the White House Competition Council.

Also: FTC, Justice Seek Input on Big Tech Mergers



Separately, the Biden administration has been collecting input on the competitiveness of online companies in general with an eye toward potentially revamping merger guidelines to prevent what some see as Big Tech’s efforts to buy up to monopoly by gobbling up smaller competitors, or potential competitors, before they become big enough to trigger antitrust concerns from the Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission. ■