NTIA Chief Alan Davidson Picks Broadband, Communications Execs

Alan Davidson, newly installed head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA), has named two new top officials to the agency.

NTIA, part of the Commerce Department, is the president's chief communications adviser and oversees government-owned spectrum in the same role the Federal Communications Commission has with commercial spectrum.

Davidson has named April McClain Delaney, formerly Washington director of Common Sense Media, as deputy assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information.

Former Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mayor Andy Berke has been named special representative for broadband. As mayor, he oversaw a number of digital equity programs and led a partnership to provide low-cost broadband to low-income residents on various government assistance programs.

NTIA has a big role in handing out the $65 billion in broadband subsidy money in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law. That money includes funding for digital equity efforts and to deploy broadband to homes on government subsidies.

Davidson was sworn in as NTIA administrator on January 14. ■