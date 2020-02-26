Nominations Open: 2020 Special Edition Best of Show Awards

UPDATED TEXT: Despite the recent announcement that the NAB Show will not take place, we are fully committed to honor and help promote outstanding new and recently introduced products. Announcing a Special Edition Best of Show Awards program showcasing new products to our 95,000+ readers across Future’s market-leading media brands.

From now until April 17, companies can nominate their new products for awards presented by Future publications TV Technology, TVBEurope, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Pro Sound News, Sound & Video Contractor, B+C and Next TV.

The winners will be selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors, based on descriptions provided by companies via the official nomination form, as well as on-site evaluation at the show.

Exhibitors can also nominate their company for the Booth Design Award.

Upon submitting a nomination, exhibitors will receive a nominee logo to display in their booth and for social media marketing. Each nominated product will also be featured in a post-show digital Program Guide that offers an overview of new technology at the 2020 NAB Show. Read the 2019 Program Guide for an example.

For more information about the Special Edition of the Best of Show Awards visit the official Best of Show website.