Nokia to Ship Android TV-powered Smart TVs and OTT Boxes to Europe

Nokia is in the process of rolling out a line of Android TV-powered smart TVs, as well as an OTT device powered by the Google video operating system, in Europe.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet. But according to AndroidAuthority, the smarts TVs will be “affordable.” Another online enthusiast hub, Nokiamob, said the Austria-based Nokia will be rolling out the devices in its home country, as well as Germany and Switzerland.

Nokia previously only sold its smart TVs in India.

The news is interesting, given that Roku, through its partnership with Chinese manufacturer TCL, is also making a play for European smart TV dominance in the fourth quarter. Google, meanwhile, is making a concerted push to bolster Android TV’s global market position as an OTT device ecosystem. (Google is also in the early phases of rebranding the video OS as “Google TV.”)

Nokia's "StreamView"-branded smart TVs reportedly arrive in 43-inch - 75-inch iterations, they’re 4K/HDR-capable, and there’s a degree of “interoperability” with Nokia smart phones. The Android 9-powered sets are reportedly equipped with four HDMI inputs and “game-friendly” response times of 9.5ms.

There’s also a super-affordable 32-inch 1080p model

“Affordable” means the product line doesn’t include high refresh rtes (they’re capped at 60Hz).

In addition to smart TVs, Nokia is also importing its Android 10-powered 4K device, the Streaming Box 8000, which reportedly includes remote control shortcut buttons to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and Google Play.

“Bringing the Nokia brand to Smart TV products in Europe is a significant milestone and we are excited to have StreamView representing our brand in these categories”, said Vipul Mehrotra, VP of Nokia Brand Partnerships, in a statement. “StreamView will enable new experiences for new audiences across Europe by building on the Nokia brand experience principles and people’s expectations of a Nokia branded product.”