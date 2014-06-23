No Aereo Decision Monday
Monday was another day without an Aereo decision, as the Supreme Court released three opinions, but none of them were Aereo.
The court has added extra sessions this week on Wednesday and Thursday, so that’s the earliest an opinion on the broadcasters' case against the OTT service could come down.
There might be another session next Monday, but it won't be known until the end of Thursday's session, according to SCOTUSblog.
