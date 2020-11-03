NFL Streaming Usage Up 41%

NFL broadcast TV ratings have continued this season what has become a long, steady decline, dropping 10% collectively across CBS, FOX, ESPN and NBC, through the first four weeks of the 2020 pro football campaign, according to Sports Business Daily.

But in its third-quarter State of Streaming report, research company Conviva releases NFL viewership data that seems to fly in the face of that downward trend.

Overall, viewing of the National Football League is hip 41% on streaming platforms this season, Conviva said in a report released Oct. 29. The biggest spike in streaming NFL usage is via connected TV, which has seen a 38% spike. Mobile viewing is up only 15%.

Streaming viewership of NFL games is up most in the daytime—63% vs. the 2019 season. NFL streaming is up only 32% for primetime games.