NFL Network Gives ‘Thursday Night Football’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 15).

On the strength of nearly 522 million TV ad impressions, NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football is the most-promoted programming in our ranking.

Once again, though, our top five is mostly made up of traditional broadcasters hyping their fall line-ups, with Fox dominating by taking second place for Prodigal Son, third for The Masked Singer and fourth for 9-1-1, while ABC grabs fifth for Stumptown.

Notably, the Thursday Night Football promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (128) in our ranking, getting 28% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).