Newsmax TV Targeted by Rep. Eric Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), one of the House impeachment managers and a frequent target of conservative media over a fundraiser who is an alleged Chinese spy, is blasting Newsmax TV in a fundraising email, though one filled with backhanded compliments of a sort.

"After millions of Republicans decided that Fox News wasn’t radical enough, they moved on to start watching Newsmax," said Swalwell. "Apparently taking a page from Spinal Tap's volume settings, he said that Newsmax's propaganda setting is set to 110%."

The Swalwell email suggested that Newsmax was the new Fox, including quotes from a Vox story (no date was supplied) to the effect that Newsmax had bested Fox News in a key demo and saying Newsmax has a "huge audience" but one primed for conspiracies: "And now the network is attacking Eric[!!]" it said.

The kicker was a request for a donation ASAP so the congressman's agenda can be heard "over the noxious noise from Newsmax."

Back in January Swalwell conceded that Democratic victories in the Senate and Trump's exit made it harder to "activate grassroots donors."