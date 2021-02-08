Newsmax TV Hires Rob Finnerty for Morning Show

Conservative cable news network Newsmax TV has hired Rob Finnerty to anchor its new 2.5 hour morning show, "Wake up America."

The show airs weekdays from 6:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Waking up to keep viewers up on the news is hardly a stretch for Finnerty. Before joining the network, he was morning anchor-reporter at WTSP-TV, the CBS affiliate in Tampa. He left the station back in November.

His resume also includes morning anchor duties at KBAK-KBFX Bakersfield, Calif., and KCTV Kansas City, as well as sports anchor-reporter at New England Cable News.

“Not only is Newsmax TV growing at an unbelievable pace, but with everything happening in our country politically, I don’t think there is a better place to be right now," said Finnerty.

Newsmax's growth is partly due to the shout-outs it got from President Trump as he grew disaffected with his coverage on Fox News, and made that known via his now-defunct twitter feed.