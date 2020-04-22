Herman Cain Joins Newsmax TV

Businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has joined conservative news net Newsmax TV as a contributor and analyst.

Cain will weigh in on politics across a variety of Newsmax shows, which have been gaining traction over the past half year, according to the company, which says its cumulative audience is up over 200% in the past six months.

“Herman is an American original, a true success story,” said Newsmax Media CEO Chris Ruddy. “He’s a brilliant business leader and canny political observer who can navigate Capitol Hill blindfolded, and pulls no punches in his opinions.”

Ruddy says Cain's rise from poverty to business success and a run at the presidency will resonate with its "heartland audience."

Newsmax said it is now on "very major cable and satellite system"--including Directv, Dish, Comcast, Spectrum, Fios, Cox, and U-verse, reaching an audience of more than 100 million.