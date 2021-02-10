Newsmax Hires Rachel Rollar

Rachel Rollar is joining Newsmax TV's new morning show, Wake Up America, with host Rob Finnerty, another new addition. Rollar will report on national and international news and provide social media updates.

Also Read: Newsmax TV Hires Rob Finnerty

One of Rollar's segments will be "Rachel’s Rapid Reactions," to social media posts in real time.

The show airs weekdays at 6:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Like Finnerty, Rollar is no stranger to early morning TV. She is the former co-host of Wake Up Charlotte on WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C.

Also Read: Michell Malkin Joins Newsmax TV

Newsmax TV is the conservative outlet that gained added traction during the waning days of the Trump Administration due to the President's tweets about the network.

This story initially misspelled Rollar's name. We regret the error.