New Republican Members Named to House Energy & Commerce

The House Republican Steering Committee has picked eight new Republicans to joint the House Energy & Commerce Committee, which has principal jurisdiction over communications issues and the FCC.

One of those will fill the slot of retiring former Republican ranking member Greg Walden (R-Ore.).

New ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) announced the new Republican members, which are: Reps. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.); Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), John Curtis (R-Utah), Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), John Joyce (R-Pa.), Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), Representative Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) and Greg Pence (R-Ind.), older brother of Vice President Mike Pence.

"From healthcare, to technology, to energy, they bring invaluable expertise and knowledge to lead on policies that will improve people’s lives in every region of the country,” said Rodgers in a statement. “Our Committee is at the very center of the battles for freedom to stop socialism and for hope to beat fear. People expect results, and they made that clear when they sent a significant number of Republicans this cycle to the People’s House."

Significant, but the House remains in Democratic hands.