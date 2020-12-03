Pallone Returns as House E&C Chair

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) will return as chairman of the powerful Energy & Commerce Committee after he was re-elected by the House Democratic Caucus Thursday (Dec. 3).

Pallone pointed out that the committee is both the oldest standing committee (established in 1795) and with the broadest oversight, which includes broadcasting cable, satellite, the internet, privacy, cybersecurity and data security, as well as energy policy, food safety, climate issues and health insurance.

Pallone pledged to push an aggressive agenda to modernize infrastructure, protect privacy, and to "rebuild and restore critical functions of key agencies under the Committee’s jurisdiction that were dismantled over the last four years by the outgoing Trump Administration.”

Rep Kathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) was elected ranking member of the committee earlier in the week, the first woman to hold that position.