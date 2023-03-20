Netflix With Ads Reaching 1 Million 'Active Users'
Benchmark accounts for multiple users in a household using a single subscription
After a slow first two months in the market, Netflix's $6.99-a-month partially ad-supported tier started reaching around 1 million active users per month in January, according to internal Netflix data shared with Bloomberg (opens in new tab).
Netflix hasn't disclosed how many subscribers it has for its new discounted tier, which debuted in early November. The "active users" benchmark includes multiple members of the same household using one account.
Also read: Netflix Pondering Ways to Move on From Microsoft on Ad Tech (Report)
Research company Antenna reported earlier that around 20% of Netflix signups are for Netflix With Ads.
Also, Bloomberg noted that the majority of signups for the new tier are for new customers or those who cancelled the service earlier and are returning to the fold.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.