Netflix With Ads Reaching 1 Million 'Active Users'

After a slow first two months in the market, Netflix's $6.99-a-month partially ad-supported tier started reaching around 1 million active users per month in January, according to internal Netflix data shared with Bloomberg (opens in new tab).

Netflix hasn't disclosed how many subscribers it has for its new discounted tier, which debuted in early November. The "active users" benchmark includes multiple members of the same household using one account.

Research company Antenna reported earlier that around 20% of Netflix signups are for Netflix With Ads.

Also, Bloomberg noted that the majority of signups for the new tier are for new customers or those who cancelled the service earlier and are returning to the fold.