Netflix Teases 'Harry & Meghan' Documentary
Lives of Duke and Duchess of Sussex portrayed in six-part series
Netflix will explore the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new six-part documentary series, according to a new trailer.
The documentary series, Harry & Meghan, features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they share the other side of their high-profile love story, according to the streaming service. The series explores their early courtship and the challenges that led them to feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.
"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other," said Netflix.
Netflix has yet to set a release date for the documentary, which is executive produced by Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
