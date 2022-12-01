Netflix Teases 'Harry & Meghan' Documentary

Netflix will explore the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new six-part documentary series, according to a new trailer.

The documentary series, Harry & Meghan, features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they share the other side of their high-profile love story, according to the streaming service. The series explores their early courtship and the challenges that led them to feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other," said Netflix.

Netflix has yet to set a release date for the documentary, which is executive produced by Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.■