Netflix Taps Bozoma Saint John as CMO

Netflix has announced the hiring of former Endeavor, Apple and Uber executive Bozoma Saint John as its next chief marketing officer.

Saint John will take over for Jackie Lee-Joe, the former BBC executive who joined Netflix only last year but will depart—amicably, Netflix said—for undisclosed perusal reasons.

Saint John joins Netflix from Endeavor, where she was the top marketing executive for the company that controls, among other assets, talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

“Bozoma Saint John is an exceptional marketer who understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone. As we bring more great stories to our members around the world, she’ll define and lead our next exciting phase of creativity and connection with consumers,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, in a statement.

Added Saint John: “I’m thrilled to join Netflix, especially at a time when storytelling is critical to our global, societal well-being. I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already dynamic legacy, and to continue driving engagement in the future.”

Prior to joining Endeavor, Saint John served as chief brand officer for ride-sharing giant Uber. Her nearly 20-year career also includes a stint as head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes, as well as the head of the Music and Entertainment Group at Pepsi-Cola North America.

The hiring of the high-profile African-American executive came as Netflix also announced that it will move 2% of its cash holdings, initially $100 million, into financial institutions that focus on Black communities.