Netflix Suspends Its Streaming Service in Russia

Netflix had already stopped local production and acquisitions from Russia following rogue nation's highly unpopular invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be able to stream 'Love Is Blind' and other Netflix original shows. (Image credit: Roskomnadzor)

Netflix, which had already stopped producing local original shows in Russia and acquiring local content amid the rogue nation's globally unpopular invasion of Ukraine, has also decided to suspend its streaming service in the country.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix, which counts 222 million users worldwide, has fewer than 1 million subscribers in Russia. Netflix launched in Russia back in 2016.

Participation in the Russian market was reportedly already a source of internal friction for Netflix, with the streaming company forced to carry more than 20 state run channels as a condition for entry into the country. 

