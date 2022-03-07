Netflix Suspends Its Streaming Service in Russia
By Daniel Frankel published
Netflix had already stopped local production and acquisitions from Russia following rogue nation's highly unpopular invasion of Ukraine
Netflix, which had already stopped producing local original shows in Russia and acquiring local content amid the rogue nation's globally unpopular invasion of Ukraine, has also decided to suspend its streaming service in the country.
"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the Netflix spokesperson said.
Netflix, which counts 222 million users worldwide, has fewer than 1 million subscribers in Russia. Netflix launched in Russia back in 2016.
Also read: Netflix and Other Streaming Companies Forced to Carry State Channels in Russia
Participation in the Russian market was reportedly already a source of internal friction for Netflix, with the streaming company forced to carry more than 20 state run channels as a condition for entry into the country.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.