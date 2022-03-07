Netflix Suspends Its Streaming Service in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be able to stream 'Love Is Blind' and other Netflix original shows.

Netflix, which had already stopped producing local original shows in Russia and acquiring local content amid the rogue nation's globally unpopular invasion of Ukraine, has also decided to suspend its streaming service in the country.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix, which counts 222 million users worldwide, has fewer than 1 million subscribers in Russia. Netflix launched in Russia back in 2016.

Also read: Netflix and Other Streaming Companies Forced to Carry State Channels in Russia

Participation in the Russian market was reportedly already a source of internal friction for Netflix, with the streaming company forced to carry more than 20 state run channels as a condition for entry into the country.