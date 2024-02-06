Netflix Signs Expedia to Be Its First Global Advertising Client

Netflix's fast-evolving advertising business now has its first global client, with online travel company Expedia Group beginning a campaign in Japan this month that will later deploy across Netflix ad-supported accounts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, Australia and Brazil.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership will offer our engaged ad-supported members contextually relevant ads creatives, making the viewing experience even more enjoyable, while also making Netflix a global destination for our advertising partners,” said Netflix ad chief Amy Reinhard, in a statement.

The travel booker's ads will include 15-, 30- and 60-second spots. Here's the first, produced in-house and titled "Two Step," which features a group of Japanese friends preparing to travel to the U.S. in order to line dance.

Netflix's advertising business is only about 15 months old. The streaming company said in November that it had around 15 million subscribers to ad-supported plans.

“With years of brand and technology transformation behind us, we’re now leveraging new capabilities to go on the offense globally: winning AI-based products, reinvented brands and a loyalty construct in One Key that offers customers one travel ecosystem for all their needs,” Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Group, said in a statement. “As global consumer habits rapidly evolve, we are always looking for innovative opportunities to showcase our brands and story-tell locally.”