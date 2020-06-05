Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus Viewing Dipped in May

After seeing big pandemic-fueled usage surges in March and April, viewing time for the major U.S. SVOD services dipped in May, research company 7Park Data reports.

Netflix, which saw average U.S. household minutes surpass 600 in April, dipped to around 550 average viewing minutes. While Disney Plus reached 200 average viewing minutes per household, then fell back to February-like usage levels in the same span.

Apple TV Plus had the biggest percentage decline in May, with average minutes on the platform per U.S. household declining 18.75% (see chart below).

Netflix’s Dead to Me was the most viewed major-SVOD-service show in May, commanding 19% of streaming time on the platform, 7Park Data said. Frozen 2 (22% of Disney Plus usage) and Defending Jacob (41% of time spent on Apple TV Plus) were also popular.