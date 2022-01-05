Netflix Hires Former ABC Scheduling and Strategy Chief Andy Kubitz

Netflix will spend a projected $17 billion on new original series and movies in 2022, and it just made its biggest program strategy and scheduling executive hire ever to help it figure out how to organize all of this content.

According to an EXCLUSIVE!!! Variety report, Netflix has hired Andy Kubitz, formerly executive VP of program strategy and scheduling for ABC, for the newly created role of "content finance director of programming and launch analytics."

(Image credit: Pepperdine University)

Kubitz exited ABC in early 2021 after an eight-year run, having been caught up in Disney's restructuring of its film and TV divisions.

Kubitz is well known within the higher-ranking executive circles at Netflix, with former Disney ABC Television Group President Anne Sweeney now serving on the Netflix board of directors.

And prior to joining ABC, Kubitz had a similar strategy/scheduling executive role at CBS, where he worked with Netflix global TV chief Bela Bajaria

Tweeted veteran TV business writer Josef Adalian, who now works at Vulture: "Big move for @TVKubitz and Netflix. Streamers have long had folks who deal with scheduling but not at his level. Netflix will soon have a very big library of completed series and 'old' movies which it will own and might want to monetize …"