Netflix Lost 31% of Its Market Share in 2020

The overall streaming pie expanded biggly in 2020, and so did Netflix’s subscriber ranks, which grew by around 40 million users.

But the biggest subscription streaming platform in the world actually saw its global market share decrease from 29% to 20%, an overall decline of 31%, with a flurry of new competitors, including HBO Max and Peacock, entering the SVOD market.

The data comes courtesy of UK research company Ampere Analysis, which provided data to showbiz trade blog The Wrap.

With the emergences of new subscription services, other incumbents saw drops in market share, too, in 2020. Amazon Prime Video saw its market share decline from 23% to 16%, according to Ampere. (Notably, Ampere said that 54 million Amazon Prime members in the U.S. actively use the Prime Video app.)

The research company added that Peacock, which nationally launched in July of last year, achieved 5% market share by the end fo 2020.

HBO Max, which launched in late May, finished the year with 3% of the market.