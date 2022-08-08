Netflix Games Being Used by Less Than 1% of Subscribers

Less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million users, around 1.7 million, have downloaded a mobile game from the streaming company.

According to data provided by mobile app research company Apptopia (via CNBC), Netflix Games titles have been downloaded 23.3 million times since a handful of simple mobile games for iOS and Android platforms from Netflix became available last November.

Netflix currently has two-dozen game titles available, ranging from games based on the company's shows, such as Stranger Things: 1984 and Exploding Kittens, to more generic fare such as Mahjong Solitaire.

Netflix notably hired former EA and Oculus executive Mike Verdu 13 months ago to build its gaming venture, and the streaming company has also acquired three indie gaming studios this year.

Speaking of the gambit as a longer term play, Netflix COO Greg Peters said during the company's Q4 earnings report,

“We’re going to be experimental and try a bunch of things, but I would say the eyes that we have on the long-term prize really center more around our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we’re building.”