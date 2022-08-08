Netflix Games Being Used by Less Than 1% of Subscribers
By Daniel Frankel published
Only 1.7 million of Netflix's 221 million users globally have tried one of the company's cutesy mobile games
Less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million users, around 1.7 million, have downloaded a mobile game from the streaming company.
According to data provided by mobile app research company Apptopia (via CNBC), Netflix Games titles have been downloaded 23.3 million times since a handful of simple mobile games for iOS and Android platforms from Netflix became available last November.
Also read: Netflix's Pivot Into Online Gaming Is Risky, But Also Smart
Netflix currently has two-dozen game titles available, ranging from games based on the company's shows, such as Stranger Things: 1984 and Exploding Kittens, to more generic fare such as Mahjong Solitaire.
Netflix notably hired former EA and Oculus executive Mike Verdu 13 months ago to build its gaming venture, and the streaming company has also acquired three indie gaming studios this year.
Speaking of the gambit as a longer term play, Netflix COO Greg Peters said during the company's Q4 earnings report,
“We’re going to be experimental and try a bunch of things, but I would say the eyes that we have on the long-term prize really center more around our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we’re building.”
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.