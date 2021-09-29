Netflix Buys Game Maker Night School Studio

After hiring former EA and Oculus executive Mike Verdu in July to lead the building of an online gaming unit, Netflix has acquired a gaming studio.

The streaming giant announced Tuesday that it's paying an undisclosed sum to buy Night School Studios, a small, 21-person gaming studio based in Glendale, Calif. and best known for producing 2016's acclaimed Oxenfree.

"We’re in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world," Verdu said in a company blog post announcing the purchase.

"We’ll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play," Verdu added. "Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership--all with no ads and no in-app purchases. Stay tuned for more."

Founded in 2014, Night School is currently developing a Oxenfree sequel for the Nintendo Switch platform called Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.