Netflix and Amazon Team Up on New Fire TV Alexa Voice Discovery Feature

"Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!"

And yes, the end times might be signaled by FANG rivals Amazon and Netflix actually collaborating on a new Alexa Voice feature.

The two tech companies on Monday announced a new Alexa voice feature on Amazon's Fire TV platform that surfaces algorithmically selected shows from Netflix when a user says, "Alexa, play something on Netflix."

The feature already debuted for Fire TV users in North America earlier this fall.

“Deciding what to watch isn’t easy when you have a lot of great options to choose from. So, we are excited to partner with Fire TV to bring the Alexa voice technology to the Netflix Play Something feature. Now you can instantly discover a show or film we know you’ll love based on what you’ve watched before.” Magno Herran, director of marketing partnerships ... speaking on Amazon's Fire TV blog.

Amazon and Netflix have even shot a linear TV commercial highlighting their new joint discovery tool, featuring a quirky woman who gets waaay into Netflix original series The Witcher after Fire TV hooks her up with the programming suggestion. The 30-second spot will run on FOX and NBC throughout November.