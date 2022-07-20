NCTC, Evolution Digital Reach Agreement on WiFi and Android TV Products

The National Cable Television Cooperative said it has reached an agreement with Evolution Digital to make the WiFi and video solutions provider’s suite of broadband and Android TV products available to NCTC’s more than 700 service provider members.

As part of the deal, NCTC member operators can access Evolution’s OpenSync certified devices as well as its line of Android TV hardware including eSTREAM 4K, EVO FORCE 1 and EVO PRO.

“This new agreement further builds upon the trusted and long-standing relationship between Evolution Digital and NCTC,” Evolution Digital chief revenue officer Marc Cohen said in a press release. “We are excited to continue our close partnership to enable best-in-breed services for the connected whole-home ecosystem. Evolution Digital’s acumen for delivering the latest innovative technology at a competitive price point, coupled with NCTC’s reliability and efficiency for managing materials and transactions, breeds reliability and promptness with the service providers that we jointly serve. We look forward to working closely with NCTC.”

News of the Evolution deal comes on the heels of an enhanced partnership agreement between the co-op and OpenVault that will bring technical solutions and data-driven analytics to NCTC members to help improve broadband business outcomes.

As part of that agreement, NCTC members will have access to OpenVault’s lineup of tools to improve network performance, subscriber satisfaction and monetization. NCTC and OpenVault also will provide the NCTC-OpenVault Industry Trends and Analytics Report, a customized report containing leading indicators and analysis to help NCTC members make informed business decisions and stay ahead of broadband usage trends.

As part of the preferred partnership, OpenVault will drive value to NCTC members via:

“Since 2012, OpenVault and NCTC have had a great partnership. OpenVault’s tools enable our Members to make data driven decisions to better manage and monetize their networks as consumer demands rapidly change,” NCTC director, technology innovation Zach Cutrell said in a press release. “This new agreement only strengthens our relationship, expanding on the available feature set while introducing new pricing options for even our smallest Members.”

NCTC and OpenVault (Booth 315) will make the first edition of the customized OVBI report available at The Independent Show July 24-27 in Orlando, Florida. In addition, OpenVault CEO and founder Mark Trudeau, Cutrell and other NCTC members will discuss broadband usage trends during an NCTC-members webinar on August 18 (2 PM CT).

“NCTC members’ commitments to network performance and customer satisfaction have been huge contributors to broadband’s near-ubiquitous footprint,” OpenVault chief commercial officer Josh Barstow said in a press release. “Working more closely than ever with NCTC, we can deliver the solutions and expertise operators need to bring the full value of broadband to the communities they serve.”