NTCA's Shirley Bloomfield Calls for Gigi Sohn Confirmation to FCC

Supporters of Federal Communications Commission nominee Gigi Sohn continue to push for her swift confirmation to the commission's fifth seat.

The latest is Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association, who joins former top Fox executive Preston Padden, Consumer Technology Association president Gary Shapiro and a trio of former top FCC officials this week in advocating for her.



Sohn is a former top advisor to then-Democratic FCC chairman Tom Wheeler and is the former head of Public Knowledge.

“I urge Congress to move forward with the nomination of Sohn as the fifth commissioner to the FCC,” Bloomfield said in an online op-ed. "Her confirmation is critical to ensuring all hands will be on deck as the FCC considers the future of universal service and builds upon its efforts to get and keep every American connected."



Bloomfield signaled Sohn is someone her association could work with on crucial issues such as closing the digital divide and the related issue of better mapping of broadband availability.

“Throughout her career, whether as senior staff at the FCC or working with various organizations and in academia, Sohn has consistently demonstrated thoughtfulness and pragmatism in approaching difficult questions and a willingness to engage with stakeholders of all kinds to discuss and debate these issues,“ Bloomfield said.



President Joe Biden resubmitted Sohn“s nomination to the Senate this week. She already had a confirmation hearing, but the Senate Commerce Committee did not vote on her nomination and it needed to be submitted to the new session of Congress.



She must get a committee vote and full Senate approval before the FCC will have the 3-2 Democratic majority it will need to weigh into issues like net neutrality and broadcast regulation. ■