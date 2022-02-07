NCTA Praises Sen. John Thune Overbuild-Reduction Bill

Cable broadband operators are solidly behind a bill that could reduce the potential overbuilding power of some of the Biden Administration's billions of dollars in infrastructure investment. Potential overbuilding is a big issue given the size of the broadband investment -- about $65 billion -- and the Administration's signals that price and quality will factor into where it concludes broadband is not available sufficient to the public's needs.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) is the lead sponsor of the Connect Unserved Americans Act, which would take several steps to reduce the amount of overbuilding allowed in serving the unserved.

“We strongly support Sen. Thune’s bipartisan Connect Unserved Americans Act which increases the USDA ReConnect Program’s unserved requirement for funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act from 50% to 80%," said NCTA-the Internet & Television Association.

The bill also addresses the issue of multiple broadband subsidy programs and the possibility of funding overlap. "The legislation also requires the Treasury Department to coordinate with the USDA, NTIA and the FCC to ensure each of those government agencies’ broadband programs are working effectively with each other to not duplicate funding in communities where a grant or loan has already been provided," said NCTA.

NCTA argues the bill's changes are about standing up for unconnected communities and improving the efficiency of government programs. ■