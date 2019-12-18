NBCU Mulling $10 Price for Ad-Free Peacock: Report
‘The Information’ reports that conglomerate is also considering a $4.99-a-month price point for version with limited ads
NBCUniversal is considering a $10-a-month subscription price for an ad-free version of its upcoming streaming service, Peacock.
According to paywalled news site The Information, NBCU’s top digital brass is also considering a $4.99-a-month version that would carry a limited amount of advertising.
It’s unclear as to whether Comcast and Sky pay TV subscribers would be subject to these fees.
NBCU is set to unveil key details about Peacock at a New York investor event on Jan. 16.
The reported pricing strategy would be similar to CBS All Access, which charges subscribers $5.99 for an iteration of the SVOD service with limited ads, and $9.99 for a version with no advertising. Hulu, which is now controlled by ABC parent Disney, also costs $5.99 for an ad-supported version, and $11.99 for an ad-free service rendering.
NBCU is planning to launch Peacock in April.
