NATPE 2013: MGM Picks Up Distribution for 'RightThisMinute'

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2013



MGM Domestic Television Distribution will distribute

first-run viral video series, RightThisMinute, as the show's producers

-- MagicDust Television in partnership with broadcast TV groups Cox Media

Group, Raycom Media and E. W. Scripps -- seek national distribution for the

program.





Two original half-hours of RightThisMinute are

produced every weekday. New for next fall are two additional best-of half-hours

that will be available for weekends.



RightThisMinute currently airs in approximately 50

U.S. markets to more than a million daily viewers. The show launched in fall

2011 in such markets as MagicDust's home market of Phoenix as well as Seattle,

Cleveland, Orlando, Charlotte, Baltimore, Kansas City, Cincinnati, West Palm

Beach, Birmingham, Richmond and others. This season, the show's second, RightThisMinute added such markets as

Denver, Denver, Indianapolis, San Diego, Tulsa and others to its roster.





Last fall, the show's website, RightThisMinute.com, launched

a digital feature, "My Channel" that invited viewers to work

virtually along the show's staff to submit videos they've captured, produced

personally, or discovered online. Viewers also can visit RightThisMinute.com or

download the RightThisMinute app to discover the latest videos and view tens of

thousands of videos that aren't seen on the show.



RightThisMinute is executive produced by Lisa Hudson,

former executive producer of TMZ, and veteran journalist, Dennis

O'Neill. RightThisMinute is hosted by Beth Troutman, Steven Fabian,

Christian Vera, Nick Calderone and Gayle Bass.