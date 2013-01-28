NATPE 2013: MGM Picks Up Distribution for 'RightThisMinute'
Complete Coverage: NATPE 2013
MGM Domestic Television Distribution will distribute
first-run viral video series, RightThisMinute, as the show's producers
-- MagicDust Television in partnership with broadcast TV groups Cox Media
Group, Raycom Media and E. W. Scripps -- seek national distribution for the
program.
Two original half-hours of RightThisMinute are
produced every weekday. New for next fall are two additional best-of half-hours
that will be available for weekends.
RightThisMinute currently airs in approximately 50
U.S. markets to more than a million daily viewers. The show launched in fall
2011 in such markets as MagicDust's home market of Phoenix as well as Seattle,
Cleveland, Orlando, Charlotte, Baltimore, Kansas City, Cincinnati, West Palm
Beach, Birmingham, Richmond and others. This season, the show's second, RightThisMinute added such markets as
Denver, Denver, Indianapolis, San Diego, Tulsa and others to its roster.
Last fall, the show's website, RightThisMinute.com, launched
a digital feature, "My Channel" that invited viewers to work
virtually along the show's staff to submit videos they've captured, produced
personally, or discovered online. Viewers also can visit RightThisMinute.com or
download the RightThisMinute app to discover the latest videos and view tens of
thousands of videos that aren't seen on the show.
RightThisMinute is executive produced by Lisa Hudson,
former executive producer of TMZ, and veteran journalist, Dennis
O'Neill. RightThisMinute is hosted by Beth Troutman, Steven Fabian,
Christian Vera, Nick Calderone and Gayle Bass.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.