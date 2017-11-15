Nat Geo’s ‘The Long Road Home’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push for Third Week in a Row

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Nov. 12).



Promos for The Long Road Home, National Geographic’s “global miniseries event” based on the Martha Raddatz best-seller, racked up 281 million TV ad impressions, making it our chart-topper for the third week in a row. The eight-episode miniseries about the war in Iraq premiered on Nov. 7 and continues through Dec. 19.



A fresh entrant — TLC’s Unexpected, which “takes a raw look at three teenage pregnancies and the effects it has on their families” — takes second place. The new series premiered on Sunday. And the 2017 CMA Awards, featuring country music’s biggest stars, takes third place. The special aired last Wednesday on ABC, the only traditional broadcast network with a show in our top 5.



Closing out our ranking: Teen Titans Go! (Cartoon Network) at No. 4 and USA's Damnation at No. 5. Notably, Damnation scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (105) in our top 5, getting 5% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) The Long Road Home, National Geographic

Impressions: 281,011,773

Attention Score: 88.58

Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 72%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,971,598

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $622,197

2) Unexpected, TLC Channel

Impressions: 235,594,037

Attention Score: 85.22

Attention Index: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $774,553

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $654,307

3) 2017 CMA Awards, ABC

Impressions: 233,389,228

Attention Score: 85.11

Attention Index: 59 (41% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,194,126

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $463,674

4) Teen Titans Go!, Cartoon Network

Impressions: 176,838,883

Attention Score: 87.20

Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,240,452

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $43,618

5) Damnation, USA Network

Impressions: 168,981,175

Attention Score: 91.60

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $1,238,023

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $579,224

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-networkValue - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-networkSpend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).