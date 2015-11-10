NAB Taps FCC’s Alison Neplokh as VP, Spectrum Policy

The National Association of Broadcasters has named Alison Neplokh VP, spectrum policy. The NAB announced Tuesday that Neplokh, who has spent more than a decade at the FCC, most recently as deputy chief technologist, will join on Dec. 14.

She will report to Rick Kaplan, the NAB’s executive VP and general counsel.

At the FCC, Neplokh also served as chief engineer of the Media Bureau and acting legal advisor to commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. She previously worked at Carnegie Mellon University as a research systems programmer and at Ericsson as a firmware engineer.

“Alison brings a unique combination of engineering and legal expertise as well as a deep understanding of the FCC that will serve NAB and our members well,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “We’re excited to have her join our legal and regulatory team as we grapple with the intersection of technology and government regulation and how smart spectrum policy is critical to the long- and short-term future of our industry.”