NAB Names External Affairs Exec
Liliana Ranon, community manager for the Obama Foundation, has joined the National Association of Broadcasters as VP, external affairs.
Ranon will report to EVP of government relations, Shawn Donilon, and manage NAB partnerships with third parties on legislative and regulatory issues.
Her resume also includes director of Community Empowerment at Univision Communications and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
