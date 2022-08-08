NAB Launches Midterm Election Toolkit
By John Eggerton published
Includes PSAs, help weeding out misinformation online
The National Association of Broadcasters has launched its midterm election online toolkit, complete with help in identifying online misinformation and disinformation, which has plagued recent elections.
Also included is advice for hosting debates; resources for voter registration and finding the correct polling place; turning out the youth vote; and turnkey voter participation public-service announcements (PSAs) in English and Spanish (see image).
“Local broadcasters are a trusted and reliable source of news and information, which takes on heightened importance in combating disinformation as Americans exercise their right to vote,” NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said of the toolkit. “The toolkit will equip radio and television stations in helping voters make informed decisions at the polls — an essential component in ensuring the vitality of our democracy.”
Stations that want to help expand the toolkit by sharing examples of their own debates, news coverage of voter education efforts should e-mail advocacy@nab.org. They can also reach out to director of public affairs Melissa Eastlake at meastlake@nab.org. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.