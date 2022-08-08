NAB Launches Midterm Election Toolkit

The National Association of Broadcasters has launched its midterm election online toolkit, complete with help in identifying online misinformation and disinformation , which has plagued recent elections.

Also included is advice for hosting debates; resources for voter registration and finding the correct polling place; turning out the youth vote ; and turnkey voter participation public-service announcements (PSAs) in English and Spanish (see image).

“Local broadcasters are a trusted and reliable source of news and information, which takes on heightened importance in combating disinformation as Americans exercise their right to vote,” NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said of the toolkit. “The toolkit will equip radio and television stations in helping voters make informed decisions at the polls — an essential component in ensuring the vitality of our democracy.”