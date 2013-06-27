NAB Distributing Congressional PSAs
The National Association of Broadcasters said Thursday that
a record 244 members of Congress participated in its Congressional PSA
initiative.
More than 800 PSAs featuring those legislators are being
distributed to radio and TV stations, tailored to social and health issues of
particular interest to each legislators' constituents including breast cancer,
cyber bullying, distracted driving and mental health.
Some of the PSAs, available here, will be in Spanish.
