MPAA President Bob Pisano Exiting

Bob Pisano, president of the Motion Picture Association of America, will relinquish that post Sept. 30, saying the transcontinental commute to Washington was part of the reason for the decision.

Pisano had been president since 2005 and had served as interim CEO from January 2010 through last March after the departure of Dan Glickman. who had headed the association since 2004, when he joined to succeed the late, legendary Jack Valenti. Glickman was succeeded by former Senator Chris Dodd.

Pisano said Dodd had asked him to remain an advisor, and that he would help out however he could, but that he wants to spend more time with the family.According to an MPAA source speaking on background, Senator Dodd does not plan on replacing Pisano.

Before joining MPAA, Pisano was with the Screen Actors Guild. Prior to that he was vice chairman of MGM, and EVP and general counsel at Paramount.