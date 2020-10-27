MobiTV Connect Selected by Ohio Cable Operator MCTV

Video solutions vendor MobiTV has announced deployment of its managed TV solution through another small cable company client, Massillon, Ohio’s MCTV, which serves around 53,000 customers.

Emeryville, Calif.-based MobiTV provides a software-as-a-service product for delivering app-based video services over the managed networks of cable operator clients.

For its part, MCTV several years ago looked at the amount of fiber it would need to deploy DOCSIS 3.1. The cable company decided that it would be wise to just spend a few million dollars more just to run fiber all the way to its customers. It’s currently in the $20 billion process of last-mile fiber deployment,

Tacking on expensive new video set-tops to the upgrade bill would drive costs into the prohibitive range. MobiTV provides MCTV with a means of delivering managed pay TV services to customers using their own off-the-shelf video CPE, such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

MCTV will use MobiTV’s technology to launch a new video service it calls MCTV Stream.

“The MobiTV platform provides significant energy and resource savings for consumers and MCTV,” said Katherine Gessner, president at MCTV, in a statement. “The savings are small on an individual basis, but add up across our subscriber base. We’re pleased to be partnering with MobiTV to launch MCTV Stream as the MobiTV platform provided us with an easy-to-use, reliable and innovative solution for the next evolution of pay-TV service.”