Mills Named VP, NBCU Domestic TV Distribution
Donna Mills, senior director, affiliate relations and marketing, for NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, has been named VP.
Mills' purview includes Maury, The Chris Matthews Show, and Jerry Springer as well as TV station, cable and ad sales support.
Mills is former director of affiliate communications for ABC TV.
